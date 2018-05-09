Protestors react to coffee shop workers that were fired at Duke

A group of nearly 20 protestors gathered to voice their opposition to the firing of two employees of the Joe Van Gogh coffee shop on the Duke University campus on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
Joe Van Gogh barista describes how she was fired

Local

Joe Van Gogh barista describes how she was fired

Britni Brown describes her interaction with Duke Vice President for Student Affairs, Larry Moneta and how she was later fired for playing “Get Paid” by Young Dolph, during an interview on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at Duke University in Durham, N.C.