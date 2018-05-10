RDU will be like Thanksgiving this weekend. Be prepared.

If you're flying through Raleigh-Durham International Airport this weekend, know that you'll have lots of company — particularly early Monday morning.
RDU says it expects a record 133,000 people will pass through the airport between Thursday and Monday. In addition to the usual business and leisure travelers, thousands are expected to visit the Triangle for college graduations and Mothers Day.
The airport says more than 36,000 travelers will come to RDU each day on Thursday and Friday, and nearly 37,000 on Monday. The busiest time is expected to be between 4 and 7 a.m. on Monday.
RDU spokesman Andrew Sawyer likened the expected traffic to a Thanksgiving weekend.
RDU is urging passengers to arrive at least two hours before their flights and check the availability of parking at www.rdu.com before leaving home. If you're picking someone up, the airport is encouraging you to use the cellphone lot off Trade Drive, near the rental car return area, rather than wait at the terminal curb or circle the airport.
Eight colleges and universities are holding their commencements this weekend, including Campbell University in Buies Creek on Saturday. N.C. State University, N.C. Central University, Meredith College, St. Augustine's University and Shaw University are also holding their graduations on Saturday. Duke and UNC-Chapel Hill commencements are Sunday.
Comments