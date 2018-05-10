Man shot neighbor's 3 cats and 2 died, Wake County deputies charge

A man who lives in a lightly populated area near Garner killed one neighborhood cat outright and wounded two, one of whom had to be put down, according to felony cruelty charges by the Wake County Sheriff's Office.
Kevin Matthew Douglas, 46, turned himself in Tuesday evening at the Wake County Detention Center.
According to a warrant that a deputy swore out earlier in the day, Douglas shot the three cats between Sunday and Tuesday.
One cat, a black and gray, was found dead, the charges say.
One cat suffered "undue pain and suffering" for two days until it was found and taken to a vet.
The third cat suffered for two days until it was found, and it was euthanized, the warrant says.
The cats belong to Rebekah Talton. Property records show that she lives two lots south of Douglas in an unpaved area off the east end of Dusty Road.
Dusty Road is a dead-end street with houses and manufactured homes beyond the end of it.
The sheriff's office was unable Thursday to provide information on what kind of gun was used to shoot the cats or how deputies tied the incident to Douglas.
Douglas posted $25,000 bail on the three felony counts of cruelty to animals and was released. He is scheduled for a second court appearance on May 30.
Ron Gallagher 919-829-4572 @RPGKT
