Playful dolphin shows up for family fishing trip

Bill Roettger captured this video of a very playful dolphin while fishing with his grandson on the Wando River in South Carolina.
Ashley Reese
Joe Van Gogh barista describes how she was fired

Britni Brown describes her interaction with Duke Vice President for Student Affairs, Larry Moneta and how she was later fired for playing “Get Paid” by Young Dolph, during an interview on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at Duke University in Durham, N.C.