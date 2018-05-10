Emotional and financial support for a family on their journey with childhood cancer
On a Sunday evening, the congregation of Bay Leaf Baptist Church gathered for a special 'Night of Encouragement' for the Neill family, four months into their journey of treating their five-year-old Avery's inoperable brain stem tumor, known as DIPG.
A group of nearly 20 protestors marched into the offices Larry Moneta, Duke’s Vice President for Student Affairs to voice their opposition to the firing of two employees of the Joe Van Gogh coffee shop on the Duke University campus.
Britni Brown describes her interaction with Duke Vice President for Student Affairs, Larry Moneta and how she was later fired for playing “Get Paid” by Young Dolph, during an interview on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at Duke University in Durham, N.C.
Former NBA star David Robinson, a member of the Knight Commission and the Rice commission, said the UNC academic fraud case "undermines" what college basketball should be about. Robinson was speaking at a meeting of the Knight Commission.
Two men used a rock to break into and rob Artisan Jewelers in Cary, N.C., around 5 a.m. on Monday. The locally-owned jewelry store is located in the Cary Towne Center. A reward is being offered for any information.
History, suburban sprawl and new thinking about land use have created controversy in the Wake County town. Townhomes opponent Julie Ellis talks about the development that will be next to her home of nearly 30 years.