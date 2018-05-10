7th grader to perform at Carnegie Hall

Tristen Johnson, a seventh-grader at Zebulon Middle Magnet School, has been selected to play cello in the National Honors Junior Orchestra at Carnegie Hall in New York City in June.
Wake County Public Schools
Joe Van Gogh barista describes how she was fired

Local

Joe Van Gogh barista describes how she was fired

Britni Brown describes her interaction with Duke Vice President for Student Affairs, Larry Moneta and how she was later fired for playing “Get Paid” by Young Dolph, during an interview on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at Duke University in Durham, N.C.