She got a message from another man. Then she stabbed her boyfriend to death, police say.

A woman who is accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend last month had told his friends she was going to kill him and had recently tried to attack him with a knife, according to police.
Adedayo Oke Odifa, 32, was killed at an apartment in North Raleigh on April 14. Less than three weeks later, police charged his girlfriend, Khadija Johnson of Durham, with first-degree murder.
Search warrants made public Thursday reveal a tumultuous relationship between Johnson and Odifa, who emigrated from Nigeria and served as a DJ at his friends' parties.
Johnson, 23, told police that she stabbed Odifa in the chest with a kitchen knife after the couple had argued about a Facebook message she received from another man.
Johnson called 911 just after 9:45 p.m. April 14 and said she had stabbed her boyfriend, saying "I did it" and I'm sorry," according to a search warrant.
Police arrived at the third-floor apartment at 4811 River Way and found Odifa mortally wounded in a bedroom with a steak knife nearby. He was taken to WakeMed, where he died.
Johnson had blood on her when authorities arrived, police said. Detectives who later questioned her reported that she "made several inconsistent statements during the interview, as to how she stabbed the victim and where she retrieved the knife."
Investigators also learned that Johnson called her aunt that night and told her to call the police.
Throughout their investigation, police learned that Johnson watched the television show "How To Get Away With Murder" and also "Cheaters," in which people confront their unfaithful partners.
A Facebook post by a friend of Odifa said Odifa's brother was working in Atlanta four years ago when he was shot to death.
"Two brothers, came to America to seek best life, snapped by American tragedy," he wrote.
Johnson remained in custody at the Wake County jail Thursday without bail.
