Music controlled neon lights illuminate Dix Park trees

Neon artist Nate Scheafer's "Light the Woods with Sound" installation piece contains nearly 400 neon lights controlled by sound.
Travis Long
Joe Van Gogh barista describes how she was fired

Local

Joe Van Gogh barista describes how she was fired

Britni Brown describes her interaction with Duke Vice President for Student Affairs, Larry Moneta and how she was later fired for playing “Get Paid” by Young Dolph, during an interview on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at Duke University in Durham, N.C.