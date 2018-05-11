NC cop chokes, slams black teen in tuxedo to the ground at Waffle House, video shows
A video posted on Facebook shows a Warsaw, NC police officer choking a black teenager wearing prom attire and slamming him to the ground at a Waffle House. The police department and district attorney's office are investigating.
On a Sunday evening, the congregation of Bay Leaf Baptist Church gathered for a special 'Night of Encouragement' for the Neill family, four months into their journey of treating their five-year-old Avery's inoperable brain stem tumor, known as DIPG.
Former NBA star David Robinson, a member of the Knight Commission and the Rice commission, said the UNC academic fraud case "undermines" what college basketball should be about. Robinson was speaking at a meeting of the Knight Commission.
Protesters gathered at the Joe Van Gogh coffee shop on Duke's campus Wednesday afternoon in support of two baristas who were fired on Monday after a complaint from Duke VP Larry Moneta. One of the fired baristas, Britni Brown, attended the protest.
Two men used a rock to break into and rob Artisan Jewelers in Cary, N.C., around 5 a.m. on Monday. The locally-owned jewelry store is located in the Cary Towne Center. A reward is being offered for any information.