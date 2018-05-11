NC cop chokes, slams black teen in tuxedo to the ground at Waffle House, video shows

A video posted on Facebook shows a Warsaw, NC police officer choking a black teenager wearing prom attire and slamming him to the ground at a Waffle House. The police department and district attorney's office are investigating.
Anthony Wall
