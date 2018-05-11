Accused sex offender flees courtroom before a jury finds him guilty

Federal, state and local authorities are searching for a 47-year-old Morrisville man who fled from a Wake County courtroom Friday before a jury found him guilty of multiple sex crimes involving a minor.
Shawn Torre Walters had been out of custody on a $1.15 million bond after sheriff's deputies charged him with 14 counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said Friday afternoon.
Walters was convicted of the offenses Friday in Wake Superior Court, but he fled while the jury was still deliberating, Freeman said.
The deliberations had begun when Walters requested to go to the restroom and never returned, Morrisville Police Chief Patrice Andrews said in an email Friday afternoon.
A Wake County judge presiding said that an ankle monitoring bracelet that Walters had been wearing was apparently cut off and found on the side of the road in Cary, WRAL reported.
Morrisville detectives obtained a search warrant to look for Walters inside of his home at 702 Walton Woods Drive, but did not find him there.
Investigators then conducted "a secondary search," town spokeswoman Stephanie Smith said Friday afternoon.
Morrisville police have joined in the search for Walters, along with the FBI, Wake County Sheriff’s Office, and the Cary Police Department. The Raleigh Durham Airport Authority Police Department is also assisting with the search, Andrews said.
The sex offenses filed against Walters began eight years ago, when police charged him with first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. One year later in 2014, he was charged with the same crime, along with taking indecent liberties with a child, according to records filed with the City County Bureau of Identification.
Investigators accused Walters of sexually assaulting a boy and making him watch pornography. The search warrant obtained at the time also accused Walters of giving the underage boy a flash drive with pornographic videos on it, WRAL reported.
On Aug. 17 of last year, Morrisville police accused Walters of using a hidden camera to secretly record a 13-year-old while the child was undressing, according to an arrest warrant filed with the clerk of superior court.
