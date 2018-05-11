'Lizard Lick Towing' star's venture into local politics may not last

It doesn't appear that Lizard Lick Towing star Ronnie Shirley will be appearing on the ballot this fall.

Shirley, owner of Lizard Lick Towing and star of the TruTV television series of the same name, didn't collect enough signatures needed to appear on November's ballot as an unaffiliated candidate for the District 6 seat on the Wake County Board of Commissioners. The deadline was May 8, the same day as the primary.

Fewer than 800 signatures were submitted, with less than 500 proving to be valid. The Wake County native needed more than 28,000 valid signatures to appear on the ballot.

Shirley could not be reached for comment Friday, but he's posted about collecting signatures on his campaign Facebook page. It's unclear whether he'll pursue a write-in campaign.

"If you do not know the names of any of the Wake County commissioners, how do they know you and thus how can they be serving the counties (sic) needs?" said Shirley on the Facebook page. "It is time to stop choosing a side, stop choosing a seat and start choosing a solution."

In a previous interview, he said he wants to focus on the public school system and foster care. Since then he's said he wants to "try very hard not to raise taxes," push for more funding for first responders and work with school board members to address school funding issues, according to his campaign website, ronnieshirley.com.

Incumbent Greg Ford, a Democrat, filed for re-election and will appear on the ballot, along with Republican challenger David Blackwelder. The general election is Nov. 6.

Anna Johnson; 919-829-4807; @anna_m_johnson