RDU police investigate sexual assault of underage airline passenger

Officials at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Friday announced that the police are investigating the sexual assault of an underage airline passenger.
No arrests have been made in the case.
The teen was traveling with family to the region for a graduation, Patrick Glace, an airport spokesman, reported.
Glace stated in a news release that the airport police department is "taking the report very seriously and is thoroughly investigating it."
The airport spokesman declined further comment because the case is under active investigation.
