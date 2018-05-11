The message of an Apex High School student's Black Lives Matter mural reaches thousands on Twitter

A fellow student removed a Black Lives Matter mural made by Gracie Staser and her post about it went viral on Twitter after being retweeted by Emma Gonzáles, a prominent survivor of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.
Casey Toth
Joe Van Gogh barista describes how she was fired

Local

Joe Van Gogh barista describes how she was fired

Britni Brown describes her interaction with Duke Vice President for Student Affairs, Larry Moneta and how she was later fired for playing “Get Paid” by Young Dolph, during an interview on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at Duke University in Durham, N.C.