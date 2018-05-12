Check your fridge: Food Lion, Walmart, Publix eggs recalled after salmonella outbreak

Nearly a month after Rose Acre Farms recalled eggs, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 35 cases of salmonella have been reported, according to a statement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The cases, which extend across nine states and left 11 hospitalized, began on March 5 when the FDA learned about a cluster of salmonella outbreaks, according to the statement.
Investigators worked to track what food could be the cause of the outbreaks, and inspected a Rose Acre Farm from March 26 until April 11. They later confirmed the salmonella was coming from that farm.
On April 13, the company issued a voluntary recall of eggs, which were sold at grocery stores like Food Lion, Walmart and Publix, according to the statement. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. also recalled their products.
Investigators later found that some of the eggs had been distributed nationally to places like Hong Kong, Mexico, the Bahamas and Turks & Caicos.
Here are a list of the products being recalled:
- Country Daybreak
- Food Lion
- Loose
- Nelms
- Waffle House
- Crystal Farms
- Coburn Farms
- Sunshine Farms
- Glenview
- Great Value
- Publix Grade
- Sunups
- XLG Loose Generic
- Restricted Eggs
- Breaking Stock
For more information on the recall, consumers can go to the FDA's site.
