Salmonella sickened 22 people and caused Rose Acre Farms in Hyde County to recall over 206 million eggs. Here's what you need to know about which brands are affected, and what you should do. Kevin Keister

Check your fridge: Food Lion, Walmart, Publix eggs recalled after salmonella outbreak

By Emily Bohatch

May 12, 2018 02:10 PM

Nearly a month after Rose Acre Farms recalled eggs, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 35 cases of salmonella have been reported, according to a statement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The cases, which extend across nine states and left 11 hospitalized, began on March 5 when the FDA learned about a cluster of salmonella outbreaks, according to the statement.

Investigators worked to track what food could be the cause of the outbreaks, and inspected a Rose Acre Farm from March 26 until April 11. They later confirmed the salmonella was coming from that farm.

On April 13, the company issued a voluntary recall of eggs, which were sold at grocery stores like Food Lion, Walmart and Publix, according to the statement. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. also recalled their products.

Investigators later found that some of the eggs had been distributed nationally to places like Hong Kong, Mexico, the Bahamas and Turks & Caicos.

Here are a list of the products being recalled:

  • Country Daybreak

  • Food Lion
  • Loose
  • Nelms
  • Waffle House
  • Crystal Farms
  • Coburn Farms
  • Sunshine Farms
  • Glenview
  • Great Value
  • Publix Grade
  • Sunups
  • XLG Loose Generic
  • Restricted Eggs
  • Breaking Stock

For more information on the recall, consumers can go to the FDA's site.

