Man charged with murder in Fuquay-Varina death

By Ron Gallagher

May 14, 2018 08:03 AM

FUQUAY-VARINA

A 27-year-old man was charged with murder early Monday in the killing earlier in the morning of a man who was found dead at a single-family home on East Broad Street.

David Wendell Dixon, who lives on Sunset Lake Road, was arrested at Fuquay-Varina police headquarters after being questioned, according to arrest records.

Police said in a statement that they found the man's body at 727 E. Broad St. about 2 a.m. after receiving a call about a suspicious person.

They released no other information.

