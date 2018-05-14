Man charged with murder in Fuquay-Varina death

A 27-year-old man was charged with murder early Monday in the killing earlier in the morning of a man who was found dead at a single-family home on East Broad Street.
David Wendell Dixon, who lives on Sunset Lake Road, was arrested at Fuquay-Varina police headquarters after being questioned, according to arrest records.
Police said in a statement that they found the man's body at 727 E. Broad St. about 2 a.m. after receiving a call about a suspicious person.
They released no other information.
