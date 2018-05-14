Downtown Raleigh parking on Wednesday will be a bear. Driving won't be fun either.

The arrival of an estimated 15,000 teachers for a march and rally in downtown Raleigh on Wednesday will pose some logistical challenges for the teachers — and for others who will be in town that day.
And if you thought it would be a good afternoon to take the kids to the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences or the N.C. Museum of History, you might want to think again. The teachers plan to hold their rally in the plaza outside the museums.
Many of the teachers from out of town are expected to arrive on buses, which will drop them off near the headquarters of the N.C. Association of Educators at 700 South Salisbury St. The NCAE wants everyone in place before the march to the Legislative Building gets started at 10 a.m.
But many others will drive, and as the NCAE has told its members, parking will be at a premium. The association has provided a link to a map of public parking decks and lots downtown on its website and told teachers they may want to consider parking near the Legislative Building and walk several blocks down to the start of the march.
The association also provided a form teachers could fill out to indicate which GoRaleigh or GoTriangle bus they might take into downtown. The local bus systems may add buses to their regular routes if demand is high enough, according to the NCAE.
The form urges Wake County teachers to park at their schools if they are near a bus route, leaving the park-and-ride lots for out-of-town teachers.
The NCAE organized the "March for Students and Rally for Respect" to urge legislators to increase teacher pay and per-pupil funding for education.
The teachers are expected to march from near the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts up the sidewalks of Fayetteville and Salisbury streets to the Legislative Building. After appearing in the galleries during a session of the legislature and meeting with legislators individually, the teachers will hold a rally at 3:30 p.m. in Bicentennial Plaza, which runs from the Legislative Building to the State Capitol between the two museums.
When the rally is over, at about 4:30 p.m., many teachers will make their way back down toward the Duke Energy Center, to get to their cars or to get on the buses that dropped them off in the morning.
