Victim in Raleigh shooting has died. The man who police said shot him is charged with murder.

Raleigh police have filed a murder charge against one man because another man he was charged with trying to kill last month in a dispute on a city street has died.
Jeremy Matthew Hough, 34, who lives on Windbreak Lane, had been arrested May 8 on charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a gun by a felon.
All the charges stem from a dispute April 23 in which Stanley Boyd was shot. Police found him in the yard of a house in the 4000 block of Green Road between Brockton Drive and New Hope Road after getting a call about gunshots in the area about 2:40 p.m.
Police did not disclose Monday what the dispute between the two men involved, but spokeswoman Laura Hourigan said Hough and Boyd knew each other before the shooting and it was not a random attack.
Boyd lived on Bonneville Court, about a half-mile drive from where he was shot.
Police found Boyd's stolen car, in which they had been told a suspect fled the scene, on April 30.
On May 2, detectives swore out a warrant charging Hough with assault and gun possession, and he was arrested May 8 after police spotted him at Millbrook Road and Capital Boulevard.
Hourigan said the investigation into Boyd's killing is continuing. It was not clear if police expect more arrests.
