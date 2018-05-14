A map posted by Duke Energy Progress shows the approximate areas in northern Raleigh where power outages affected about 6,700 customers on late Monday morning, May 14, 2018.
Power outages in northern Raleigh affect 6,700 in Falls of Neuse Road, Millbrook Road areas

By Ron Gallagher

May 14, 2018 11:49 AM

RALEIGH

A power outage in the area of Millbrook Road and Falls of Neuse roads on Monday left about 6,700 Duke Energy Progress customers without electricity and brought police from around the city to direct traffic at intersections where lights were out.

The problem began a bit after 11 a.m. and was related to lines being knocked down by trees, the power company said.

One person was stuck in an elevator at Millbrook High School when the power went down, police and fire department officials said.

