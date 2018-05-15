Wake Forest wants to beef up its police department

Wake Forest residents who want to weigh in on town spending and taxes can do so on Tuesday.
A public hearing on the proposed 2018-19 budget is scheduled for 7 p.m. in the Town Hall board chambers, 301 S. Brooks St.
Under the proposed spending plan, the town's property-tax rate would remain at 52 cents per $100 valuation. On a house valued at $250,000, the tax bill would come to $1,300.
Town Manager Kip Padgett proposes to keep the separate downtown property-tax rate at 14 cents, and he proposes no increase in electricity rates.
The one cost that would go up: the vehicle tax, which Padgett wants to increase by $10, from $15 to $25 annually.
On the spending side of the budget, Padgett proposes 20 new hires, most of them in the police department. The town manager wants:
▪ Four police corporals to split the town into districts for quicker response times.
▪ One corporal to help with officer training and recruitment.
▪ One sergeant and four offices to make up a second traffic unit.
▪ One lieutenant to oversee the two traffic units.
▪ One administrative captain.
▪ Two administrative positions.
"Over the past couple of years, we have tried to focus on providing appropriate staffing levels to a point where we can adequately meet service levels," Padgett said in his budget. "After this year, staff believes we will be at a transition point where such large increases in staffing are not needed."
The proposed budget is online at www.wakeforestnc.gov/budget.aspx.
