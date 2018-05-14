Anthony Wall describes being choked and slammed during arrest at Waffle House

Anthony Wall describes his arrest Monday, May 14, 2018 outside the Cumberland County Courthouse in Fayetteville. A Facebook showed a Warsaw, NC police officer choking Wall and slamming him to the ground at a Waffle House.
Joe Van Gogh barista describes how she was fired

Britni Brown describes her interaction with Duke Vice President for Student Affairs, Larry Moneta and how she was later fired for playing “Get Paid” by Young Dolph, during an interview on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at Duke University in Durham, N.C.