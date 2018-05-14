Sanderson High School locked down on 'Code Red'

Anthony Wall describes his arrest Monday, May 14, 2018 outside the Cumberland County Courthouse in Fayetteville. A Facebook showed a Warsaw, NC police officer choking Wall and slamming him to the ground at a Waffle House.
Nearly 75,000 vehicles are expected to pass through the Wake Forest Road interchange with the Beltline each day in 2040, and NCDOT planners think crisscrossing traffic might be the best way to handle them.
Warsaw, NC Mayor AJ Connors released a video statement on Friday defending an officer of the Warsaw Police Department shown on video choking and slamming Anthony Wall to the ground at a local Waffle House.
A video posted on Facebook shows a Warsaw, NC police officer choking a black man wearing prom attire and slamming him to the ground at a Waffle House. The police department and district attorney's office are investigating.
A fellow student removed a Black Lives Matter mural made by Gracie Staser and her post about it went viral on Twitter after being retweeted by Emma Gonzáles, a prominent survivor of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.
The congregation of Bay Leaf Baptist Church gathered for a special 'Night of Encouragement' for the Neill family, four months into their journey of treating their five-year-old Avery's inoperable brain stem tumor, known as DIPG.