Allegiant will try Puerto Rico again from RDU

Allegiant Airlines is trying again with flights from Raleigh-Durham International Airport to Puerto Rico.
Allegiant announced Tuesday that it will begin flying between RDU and Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan starting Dec. 14. The nonstop flights will be offered two days a week — Mondays and Fridays — and will be seasonal.
It's the second time in a year that Allegiant has announced nonstop flights between RDU and Puerto Rico. Last June, the airline said it would begin twice-weekly nonstop flights in December 2017.
But after Hurricane Maria hit the island in September, causing extensive damage and devastating the power grid, Allegiant announced in November that it would postpone the service, citing weak demand. A spokeswoman said at the time that the airline was confident that demand would pick up as the island recovered.
In the meantime, another low-cost airline, Frontier, announced in February it would begin nonstop flights between RDU and Puerto Rico. Those flights started in April and are currently the only nonstops between the two destinations.
With the flights to San Juan, Allegiant will fly nonstop to seven destinations from RDU — four of them in Florida. The Las Vega-based airline keeps basic airfares low but charges customers for extras such as putting a bag in the overhead bin, getting an assigned seat or ordering a soda during the flight.
Comments