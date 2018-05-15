NC teachers rally for better pay, better teaching conditions in 2014
Educators from across North Carolina rallied on Wednesday, June 25, 2014, on the Bicentennial Mall in front of the NC Legislature building in Raleigh. The group marched from NCAE headquarters to the Legislature calling for better pay.
Anthony Wall describes his arrest Monday, May 14, 2018 outside the Cumberland County Courthouse in Fayetteville. A Facebook showed a Warsaw, NC police officer choking Wall and slamming him to the ground at a Waffle House.
A North Charleston family woke up to an angry, 7-foot alligator banging around on their front porch. The family had to call the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources to remove the gator so they could leave their home.
Nearly 75,000 vehicles are expected to pass through the Wake Forest Road interchange with the Beltline each day in 2040, and NCDOT planners think crisscrossing traffic might be the best way to handle them.
A video posted on Facebook shows a Warsaw, NC police officer choking a black man wearing prom attire and slamming him to the ground at a Waffle House. The police department and district attorney's office are investigating.
Warsaw, NC Mayor AJ Connors released a video statement on Friday defending an officer of the Warsaw Police Department shown on video choking and slamming Anthony Wall to the ground at a local Waffle House.
A fellow student removed a Black Lives Matter mural made by Gracie Staser and her post about it went viral on Twitter after being retweeted by Emma Gonzáles, a prominent survivor of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.
The congregation of Bay Leaf Baptist Church gathered for a special 'Night of Encouragement' for the Neill family, four months into their journey of treating their five-year-old Avery's inoperable brain stem tumor, known as DIPG.