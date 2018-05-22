Got a traffic gripe or road wish? Wake Forest wants to hear it.
Before writing its Comprehensive Transportation Plan, or CIP, the town will hold back-to-back public meetings — at 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. May 23 — at the Wake Forest Historical Museum, 414 N. Main St.
Here's how the meetings will work:
Participants will start by signing in and pinpointing on a map the areas where they live, work and play. They will then listen to a roughly 30-minute presentation on the CIP and answer questions designed to give Wake Forest planners an idea of what transportation topics are important to participants.
After that, participants will go to work stations where they can share their ideas on a host of topics, including safety, intersections, traffic congestion, walking, biking and transit.
A companion survey is online through May 26 at https://bit.ly/2IBReYd. Copies will also be available at the meetings.
Wake Forest last did a transportation plan in 2010. "We also did bike and pedestrian plans, but now it is time to put them all together, make some updates and make it a Comprehensive Transportation Plan," said Suzette Morales, the town's manager of transportation planning.
For the most part, the 2010 transportation plan update called for the widening of numerous roadways and the replacement of aging bridges, with many of those projects several years down the road.
For the Comprehensive Transportation Plan, the town has nothing on paper yet, Morales said, and that's on purpose. "The public meetings should give us a better idea of what our residents want and should steer us in the right direction," she said.
Wake Forest residents can view completed and active transportation projects at https://bit.ly/2LjqTfc. An interactive map of active and planned projects is at https://bit.ly/2xcKk6D.
