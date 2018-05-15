Kyron Hinton
Kyron Hinton Courtesy of Diana Powell with NC Justice Served
Kyron Hinton Courtesy of Diana Powell with NC Justice Served

Local

Three NC officers indicted in beating of Raleigh man, who was also bitten by police dog

By Anne Blythe

ablythe@newsobserver.com

May 15, 2018 03:36 PM

RALEIGH

A Wake County grand jury handed up indictments Tuesday against three law enforcement officers, accusing them of beating and injuring a Raleigh man with flashlights and a police dog.

The incident happened April 4 in East Raleigh when Kyron Dwain Hinton, 29, was crossing a street on foot. Hinton has said he left a sweepstakes parlor around 10:30 that night and was headed to downtown Raleigh when police stopped him.

The three accused are Cameron Broadwell, a Wake County sheriff's deputy, Michael G. Blake, an NC Highway Patrol trooper, and Tabitha L. Davis, also of the Highway Patrol.

Related stories from Raleigh News & Observer

  Comments  