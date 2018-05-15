Three NC officers indicted in beating of Raleigh man, who was also bitten by police dog

A Wake County grand jury handed up indictments Tuesday against three law enforcement officers, accusing them of beating and injuring a Raleigh man with flashlights and a police dog.

The incident happened April 4 in East Raleigh when Kyron Dwain Hinton, 29, was crossing a street on foot. Hinton has said he left a sweepstakes parlor around 10:30 that night and was headed to downtown Raleigh when police stopped him.

The three accused are Cameron Broadwell, a Wake County sheriff's deputy, Michael G. Blake, an NC Highway Patrol trooper, and Tabitha L. Davis, also of the Highway Patrol.

