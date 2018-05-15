These NC, SC cities are among the best for college grads to start careers, study says

Searching for a job right after college graduation may seem like the most confidence-crushing experience of your young life.
Am I qualified?
What if I don’t have enough experience on my résumé?
But there are cities that are friendly to college graduates looking to score their first job. Cities in North and South Carolina seem to be some of the friendliest to college graduates, according to WalletHub.
Out of 182 cities across the U.S., Charleston, Columbia and Raleigh were among the top-10 best cities to start a career.
The study ranked the cities based on an overall score in 27 different metrics, such as availability of entry-level jobs, unemployment rate, job security, monthly average starting salary, share of population between 25 to 34-years-old, median annual income and “fun-friendliess.”
Here are the top 10 cities to start a career, according to the personal finance website:
1. Salt Lake City, Utah
2. Orlando, Florida
3. Atlanta, Georgia
4. Charleston, South Carolina
5. Tempe, Arizona
6. Austin, Texas
7. Columbia, South Carolina
8. Denver, Colorado
9. Raleigh, North Carolina
10. Grand Rapids, Michigan
Among the 180 cities compared, 150 were the most-populated cities across the country. For each state, it compared at least two of the most populated cities.
Only two South Carolina cities were ranked, but both were in the top-10.
Six North Carolina cities were ranked, but not all were so friendly to young professionals entering the work forces.
Charlotte, which is North Carolina’s most-populated city, ranked 38 on the list. Greensboro, Winston-Salem and Fayetteville followed, ranked 91, 127, 145 respectively.
Durham, North Carolina ranked 32 on the list but it had the highest starting monthly salary, $3,746, compared to the 182 cities.
The study is based on data from several sources, including: the U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Department of Housing and Urban Development, Sharecare, Indeed.com, Glassdoor, Eventbrite, The Pew Charitable Trusts, Equality of Opportunity Project, Council for Community & Economic Research, United States Conference of Mayors, Chmura Economics & Analytics, Center for Neighborhood Technology and WalletHub’s own research.
