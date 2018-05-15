Sergio Avila-Rodriguez talks with reporters after being released from ICE custody
Sergio Avila-Rodriguez speaks at a celebratory press conference Tuesday afternoon at the St. John's Metropolitan Community Church in Raleigh. Avila was detained by ICE on a standing order of removal and released from ICE custody Monday night.
Moore addresses the State budget surplus, and the proposed 6.2% pay increase in the current budget for teachers during a press conference on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at the Legislative Building in Raleigh, N.C.
Kyron Dwain Hinton talks with reporters after a Wake County grand jury handed up indictments Tuesday against three law enforcement officers, accusing them of beating and injuring a Raleigh man with flashlights and a police dog on April 3, 2018.
Educators from across North Carolina rallied on Wednesday, June 25, 2014, on the Bicentennial Mall in front of the NC Legislature building in Raleigh. The group marched from NCAE headquarters to the Legislature calling for better pay.
NC teacher protests on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 will start off the state legislature's 2018 budget debate on teacher salary raises, school safety, prison safety, GenX funding, state employee raises, and more leading up to the 2018 midterms.
New video clips from a student who was in the Warsaw, NC Waffle House the night Anthony Wall was choked and slammed to the ground by police officer Frank Moss shows what happened inside the restaurant that led to the violent arrest on May 5, 2018.
Anthony Wall describes his arrest Monday, May 14, 2018 outside the Cumberland County Courthouse in Fayetteville. A Facebook showed a Warsaw, NC police officer choking Wall and slamming him to the ground at a Waffle House.
A North Charleston family woke up to an angry, 7-foot alligator banging around on their front porch. The family had to call the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources to remove the gator so they could leave their home.
Nearly 75,000 vehicles are expected to pass through the Wake Forest Road interchange with the Beltline each day in 2040, and NCDOT planners think crisscrossing traffic might be the best way to handle them.