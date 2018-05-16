Raleigh tenant sues apartment complex over eviction process and wins
Jordon Hargrove didn't know he had been evicted until he tried to move to another apartment. He sued the complex he lived in, near Crabtree Mall, when they wouldn't help him expunge an eviction that never should have happened, and won.
Katrina Wallace fell short on her rent while waiting for short-term disability to activate after having two brain surgeries, which left her out of work. Southpoint Glen Apartments, where she and her daughter live, attempted to evict her anyway.
Educators from across North Carolina rallied on Wednesday, June 25, 2014, on the Bicentennial Mall in front of the NC Legislature building in Raleigh. The group marched from NCAE headquarters to the Legislature calling for better pay.
New video clips from a student who was in the Warsaw, NC Waffle House the night Anthony Wall was choked and slammed to the ground by police officer Frank Moss shows what happened inside the restaurant that led to the violent arrest on May 5, 2018.
NC teacher protests on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 will start off the state legislature's 2018 budget debate on teacher salary raises, school safety, prison safety, GenX funding, state employee raises, and more leading up to the 2018 midterms.
Moore addresses the State budget surplus, and the proposed 6.2% pay increase in the current budget for teachers during a press conference on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at the Legislative Building in Raleigh, N.C.
Sergio Avila-Rodriguez speaks at a celebratory press conference Tuesday afternoon at the St. John's Metropolitan Community Church in Raleigh. Avila was detained by ICE on a standing order of removal and released from ICE custody Monday night.
Kyron Dwain Hinton talks with reporters after a Wake County grand jury handed up indictments Tuesday against three law enforcement officers, accusing them of beating and injuring a Raleigh man with flashlights and a police dog on April 3, 2018.
Anthony Wall describes his arrest Monday, May 14, 2018 outside the Cumberland County Courthouse in Fayetteville. A Facebook showed a Warsaw, NC police officer choking Wall and slamming him to the ground at a Waffle House.