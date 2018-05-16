What people are saying on social media about the NC teacher rally

Thousands of teachers are marching in downtown Raleigh on Wednesday to lobby state lawmakers to increase education spending and raise teacher pay in North Carolina.
Several school districts, including Wake County, are closed because schools couldn't find enough substitute teachers to keep schools open.
Here's what some of those teachers and others are saying on social media about the rally.
Some people were critical of the march.
This post will continue to update.
Anna Johnson
