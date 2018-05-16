Experience thousands of NC teachers marching in Raleigh in 360 degree video

Walk along with thousands of teachers and their supporters in this 360 degree video as they march up Fayetteville Street in Raleigh, NC during the March for Students and Rally for Respect Wednesday, May 16, 2018.
Ethan Hyman
Drone Video: NC teachers march in Raleigh

Thousands of teachers march on Fayetteville Street to the N.C. Legislative building in Raleigh, N.C. during the "March for Students and Rally for Respect," the largest act of organized teacher political action in state history.