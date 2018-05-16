Leader of Raleigh private school failed to stop a teacher accused of sex crimes, police say

The leader of The Montessori School of Raleigh has been charged with not doing enough to stop a teacher who is accused of having sex with a student.

A Wake County grand jury handed up an indictment Tuesday against Nancy Errichetti, 55, who works as headmistress of the private school. She is charged with one felony count each of aiding and abetting taking indecent liberties with a child and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Errichetti is accused of having "previous knowledge" of Nicholas Conlon Smith's "inappropriate behavior toward other students in whose care he had been entrusted as a school teacher."

As the school's leader, she "was in a position to act and failed to do so," according to the indictment.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Smith, a former teacher at the school, was charged last fall with 17 counts of statutory rape or sex offense and four counts of sex offense with a student. Investigators believe the crimes happened in 2011 and 2012.

SHARE COPY LINK Nicholas Conlon Smith, 36, makes his first appearance in a Wake County courtroom in Raleigh Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 8, 2017. The former teacher is facing over a dozen charges related to having sex with a student at The Montessori School of Rale Chris Sewardcseward@newsobserver.com

The girl was 14 when the abuse began, according to police.

Smith was once the middle/upper school math director at The Montessori School of Raleigh.