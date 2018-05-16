8-year-old girl dies in Johnston County crash; father and sister were also injured

An 8-year-old girl died Wednesday after a Johnson County wreck that also injured the girl's father and sister.
The crash happened at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday on N.C. 42 near Woodberry Drive in Clayton, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
Douglas Hutchins was driving east on the road in a 2011 Toyota 4Runner with his two daughters, the Highway Patrol said. Hutchins suddenly spotted stalled traffic in the roadway ahead and swerved to the right to avoid a collision. The SUV went off the road and down an embankment before it struck a tree stump and overturned.
All three people in the vehicle sustained serious injuries and were taken to WakeMed, authorities said.
Hutchins' 11-year-old daughter, who was in the passenger seat, was trapped inside the SUV.
Emergency workers did CPR on the 8-year-old girl, but she was pronounced dead at the hospital, the Highway Patrol reported.
Comments