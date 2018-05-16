Raleigh police arrest state prison guard on domestic assault charges

A correction officer at the Wake Correctional Center was jailed Tuesday on charges that he picked up his daughter's mother by her neck after grabbing their daughter out of her arms.
Police arrested James Demitrious Goodwin Jr, 25, Tuesday afternoon at Rock Quarry Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, near the prison, records showed.
Sunday, police had sworn out arrest warrants charging Goodwin with misdemeanor assault on a female and assault by strangulation.
Tuesday, police obtained another warrant charging Goodwin with misdemeanor child abuse.
Goodwin was held without bail Wednesday because the case was considered domestic violence.
The warrants said Goodwin grabbed the girl from the arms of her mother and, while holding the girl, assaulted her by "picking the victim up by the throat and scratching her forehead."
The state Department of Public Safety confirmed Wednesday that Goodwin is a correction officer at the facility on Rock Quarry Road.
Wake Correctional Center is a minimum-security facility at 1000 Rock Quarry Road. Most of the inmates leave the facility every day to work for state agencies and at other state correctional facilities, according to the department.
