The many signs of the March for Students and Rally for Respect

See some of the many signs made by teachers and their supporters as thousands marched and rallied in downtown Raleigh Wednesday, May 16, 2018, to demand that lawmakers do more to raise teacher pay and education spending in North Carolina.
Ethan Hyman
Drone Video: NC teachers march in Raleigh

Thousands of teachers march on Fayetteville Street to the N.C. Legislative building in Raleigh, N.C. during the "March for Students and Rally for Respect," the largest act of organized teacher political action in state history.