FBI asks for tips to help agents find man who held up Hope Mills bank

The FBI asked Thursday for the public's help in identifying a man who robbed a bank in Hope Mills in Cumberland County earlier this week.
The agency said the man, who was armed, is white, weighs about 160 to 170 pounds and stands about 6 feet tall.
A picture from a bank security camera showed him wearing red pants, a red short-sleeve polo shirt turned inside out over a black hoodie with the hood up, and black shoes.
The alert said the man got an undisclosed amount of cash from a CresCom Bank branch at 3103 N. Main St. on Monday and left the area in a white or light gray Ford Explorer that appeared to be a 2003 or 2004 model.
The FBI asked that anyone with information about the man or the vehicle to contact the FBI or go to the agency's website for submitting tips.
The FBI's North Carolina headquarters is in Charlotte, and the phone number is 704-672-6100. The Raleigh office's number is 919-662-4500.
