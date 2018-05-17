carlballou Getty Images/iStockphoto
Bomb threats reported at three Raleigh schools within three minutes

By Ron Gallagher

May 17, 2018 01:47 PM

RALEIGH

Authorities in Raleigh responded to almost simultaneous bomb threats to three schools in the city Thursday.

Police said they were notified at 11:42 a.m., 11:43 a.m. and 11:44 a.m. that bomb threats had been received by phone at the Magellan Charter School on Baileywick Road, Quest Academy on Strickland Road and Phillips High School on Milburnie Road, respectively.

Nothing suspicious was found at any of the schools, police said.

"We follow up and see if things are related," police spokeswoman Laura Hourigan said, but police had no further information about the incidents Thursday.

