Officers accused of beating unarmed Raleigh man were told he had a gun

A 911 dispatcher told police that several callers had said a man standing in the middle of Raleigh Boulevard on the night of April 3 had a gun.

But the man, 29-year-old Kyron Dwain Hinton, was unarmed when law enforcement officers arrived around 10:20 that night. What happened next led to criminal charges against a Wake County sheriff's deputy and two state Highway Patrol troopers.

The State Bureau of Investigation looked into the incident after Hinton said officers beat him, breaking his nose and his eye socket. He also sustained about 20 dog bites from a K9 with the sheriff's office.

Cameron Broadwell, 36, a sheriff's deputy, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, assault inflicting serious injury and willful failure to discharge duties. The state troopers, Michael G. Blake and Tabithia L. Davis, were both charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and willful failure to discharge duties.

Police radio traffic that was made public Thursday reveals that Hinton was standing in the middle of the road in East Raleigh. A dispatcher told police she had received "several calls" about a "black man in black clothing, yelling at passing cars" at North Raleigh Boulevard and Yonkers Road.

Police have made public only one 911 call from that night. A caller said he was "keeping a safe distance" from the man and had parked his vehicle nearby.

The caller did not tell the dispatcher that the man had a gun, but the dispatcher later used the code "10-32," which indicates that a firearm is involved.

At 10:36 p.m., a dispatcher said over the radio that a state trooper was requesting an "emergency traffic check-in."





Two minutes later, at 10:38 p.m., an officer attempted to say something to the dispatcher, but the message was garbled. Then the officer can be heard saying, "Can we get a supervisor out here?" At that point, a dog can be heard barking.

Another two minutes passed, and at 10:40 p.m. an officer asked the dispatcher to send an ambulance to the scene. The officer used the code "EMS, 10-39," which means "urgent — use siren, light."

By 10:44 p.m., an officer said EMS had not yet arrived to take Hinton to the hospital.

"Not sure if EMS is staging," the officer said. "If not please send them."

Hinton was charged by the Wake County Sheriff's Office with disorderly conduct, resisting a public officer and assault on a law enforcement animal. But Wake County prosecutors dropped the charges on May 7.

Deputies said Hinton had been "engaging in violent conduct" and "creating the threat of imminent fighting and violence,” and accused him of ignoring commands to get on the ground. Additionally, Hinton was accused of striking Loki, the Wake County Sheriff's Office K9, in the face.

An arrest warrant contended that Hinton implied having a gun by pointing his hand in the air as if he held a firearm.

Hinton has said he had left Good Luck Sweepstakes that night after losing all of his money in a game. He was headed to downtown Raleigh when police stopped him.





They were all released last week on unsecured bonds and are scheduled to appear in court June 11.





The officers' indictments followed the arrest of former Asheville police officer Christopher Hickman, who was charged in March with assault and communicating threats, after a leaked video of an incident was made public.