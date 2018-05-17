Apex police search for missing 15-year-old

The Apex Police Department is searching for 15-year-old Liam "William" Bradley.
Bradley was last seen around 6 p.m. Tuesday near South Salem Street, when he was walking toward Apex Barbecue Road. He was wearing blue gym shorts and sneakers, according to police.
Bradley is known to frequent the Apex Skate Park at the Apex Community Center as well as the Apex Nature Park on Apex Barbecue Road, police said.
Authorities described Bradley as a white male with both brown eyes and hair, who stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.
Anyone with information should contact the Apex Police Department at 919-362-8661. Anonymous tips can also be texted to TIP411, using the keyword ApexPD.
