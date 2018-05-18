Florida man arrested in 13-year-old Cary child-sex case

A man who once lived in Cary was returned from Florida on Thursday to face charges that he committed sex offenses with a preteen girl in 2005.
Cary police took out arrest warrants on March 29, 2005, naming Eleuterro Marcos Gome Ortiz, who is now 42. He lived on Collier Place at the time, the warrants say.
The man arrested was booked into the Wake County Detention Center on Thursday under the name Eleuterro Ramirez-Ortiz and was listed as living in Apopka, Fla.
The child in the case was under 13, which is a condition for the charge of first-degree sex offense with a child that is in one of the arrest warrants.
Capt. Randall Rhyne, who heads criminal investigations for Cary police, declined to give the child's exact age at the time or to say if that person was a boy or a girl.
He did say that Ramirez-Ortiz and the child knew each other.
A second arrest warrant charges that Ramirez-Ortiz took indecent liberties with the child.
Both warrants say the incidents happened in January 2005.
Ramirez-Ortiz had been arrested in Orange County, Fla., on several traffic charges earlier this year. He told officials last month that he would not fight extradition to North Carolina.
A magistrate set bail at $500,000 pending a court appearance.
