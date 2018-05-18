Eight critically endangered Red wolf puppies born at Zoo Knoxville

Zoo Knoxville announced the birth of eight critically endangered red wolf pups. The pups, 5 males and 3 females, were born on Thursday, May 10, to mother Leah and father T.O. Knoxville is one of 43 breeding facilities in the U.S. for red wolves.
Zoo Knoxville
Drone Video: NC teachers march in Raleigh

Thousands of teachers march on Fayetteville Street to the N.C. Legislative building in Raleigh, N.C. during the "March for Students and Rally for Respect," the largest act of organized teacher political action in state history.