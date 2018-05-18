Eight critically endangered Red wolf puppies born at Zoo Knoxville
Zoo Knoxville announced the birth of eight critically endangered red wolf pups. The pups, 5 males and 3 females, were born on Thursday, May 10, to mother Leah and father T.O. Knoxville is one of 43 breeding facilities in the U.S. for red wolves.
Two 911 calls offer more information about why Waffle House employees called police to the Warsaw, North Carolina restaurant on May, 5, 2018 that resulted in Anthony Wall being choked, slammed to the ground and arrested by police officer Frank Moss.
The kangaroo that made national headlines earlier this week for busting out of its pen in rural South Carolina escaped again Thursday. The McCormick County Sheriff's Office says it was recaptured and is back in the pen.
Thousands of teachers march on Fayetteville Street to the N.C. Legislative building in Raleigh, N.C. during the "March for Students and Rally for Respect," the largest act of organized teacher political action in state history.
See some of the many signs made by teachers and their supporters as thousands marched and rallied in downtown Raleigh Wednesday, May 16, 2018, to demand that lawmakers do more to raise teacher pay and education spending in North Carolina.
Sen. Phil Berger, president pro tempore of the NC Senate tells reporters that the march on the Legislature by N.C. teachers " is inconveniencing so many students" as over a million across the state are out of school for the day.
Walk along with thousands of teachers and their supporters in this 360 degree video as they march up Fayetteville Street in Raleigh, NC during the March for Students and Rally for Respect Wednesday, May 16, 2018.
New video clips from a student who was in the Warsaw, NC Waffle House the night Anthony Wall was choked and slammed to the ground by police officer Frank Moss shows what happened inside the restaurant that led to the violent arrest on May 5, 2018.
Katrina Wallace fell short on her rent while waiting for short-term disability to activate after having two brain surgeries, which left her out of work. Southpoint Glen Apartments, where she and her daughter live, attempted to evict her anyway.
Jordon Hargrove didn't know he had been evicted until he tried to move to another apartment. He sued the complex he lived in, near Crabtree Mall, when they wouldn't help him expunge an eviction that never should have happened, and won.