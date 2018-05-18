NC governor offers reward for information in Johnston County murder

The state is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of two home-invasion suspects who shot and killed a Johnston County man nearly two years ago.
N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper announced the $5,000 reward Friday.
Garrett Howard Bridges was killed just before 1 a.m. July 2, 2016, on Herndon Drive in Clayton.
Investigators say Bridges was asleep in the living room of the home when two people forced their way inside through a rear door. Bridges ran to a bedroom and slammed the door. The suspects fired a handgun, and the bullet went through the door and mortally wounded Bridges.
Five days later, Clayton police offered a $5,000 reward for information in the case.
Police said Bridges was known by the street name “Montana Mack,” and that he may have known his killers. He was not alone that night in the home.
Moments after the shooting, a woman identified by Clayton police as a friend of Bridges called 911. She told a dispatcher that the suspects had fired “a lot” of shots, but hit Bridges only once. Three of the woman’s children, ages 6 to 20, were in another room of the house at the time of the shooting and were unharmed.
During the 911 call, the woman said she thought the shooters might have still been in the home. She told a dispatcher that she thought Bridges was dead but could be heard later saying, "Please keep breathing."
Investigators in 2016 did not disclose a possible motive in the case.
Bridges had served nine months in prison on federal drug charges in Wake and Harnett counties. Before that, he served two months in 2010-2011 for breaking and entering a vehicle and possessing stolen goods in Wake County.
Detectives are urging anyone with information about the case to contact the Clayton Police Department at 919-553-4611, Clayton Crime Stoppers at 919-359-TIPZ (8479) or the State Bureau of Investigation at 919-662-4500.
Comments