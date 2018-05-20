Raleigh hotel evacuated after man barricades himself in room

A Raleigh hotel evacuated its guests Sunday morning after a man barricaded himself in a room.
A Raleigh Police Department watch commander said officers were dispatched around 1 a.m. Sunday to investigate a domestic dispute at the Residence Inn by Marriott at 2200 Summit Park Lane. A man had reportedly assaulted a woman, police said.
When the woman ran outside to call police, the man barricaded himself in their room at the hotel, which is across Blue Ridge Road from Crabtree Valley Mall, police said. The watch commander said hotel guests were evacuated as a safety precaution.
The man took down his barricade, left the hotel room and entered police custody around 9:30 a.m., police said.
No was injured..
