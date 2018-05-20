Crash victims trapped in church van that overturned in Wake County pond

The Rolesville Rural Fire Department is on the scene of an accident in which a church van crashed and overturned in a pond in Wake County.
Rolesville Mayor Frank Eagles said fire department personnel told him the accident happened Sunday evening near the intersection of Barham Siding Road and Zebulon Road, which is outside the town limits.
Around 6:15 p.m., an emergency response helicopter was en route to the accident scene, Eagles said.
Emergency responder radio traffic indicated at 5:38 p.m. that multiple people were trapped in the overturned van. Emergency responders were notified of possibly "10+" patients.
Shortly before 6 p.m., local emergency responders requested additional rescue resources from Franklin, Johnston and Nash counties.
This story will be updated.
Comments