Two minor injuries in crash of bus going to Johnston County elementary school

By Ron Gallagher

rgallagher@newsobserver.com

May 21, 2018 10:08 AM

CLAYTON

An elementary school student on a bus and a man in a second vehicle received minor injuries in a three-vehicle collision Monday morning while the bus was en route to West Clayton Elementary School, officials said.

The wreck was reported at 8:09 a.m. at Barber Mill and Amelia Church roads, Johnston County emergency dispatchers said.

The bus, No. 2016, was its way to the school, officials reported.

The student and the man both declined to be taken to a hospital, officials said.

The crash involved two cars and the bus, officials added.

