Wake County will hire new schools superintendent Wednesday

The Wake County school system will hire a new superintendent on Wednesday to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Jim Merrill.

The Wake County school board has scheduled a special meeting for 3:30 p.m. Wednesday for the purpose of the superintendent search. A tweet from the district's employees account says "there's a big announcement coming."

Team, there's a big announcement coming! The board just scheduled a special board meeting for this Wednesday, May 23 at 3:30 p.m. related to their Superintendent search. We'll stream it live on our Youtube channel! | https://t.co/SGtBAgYruJ — Team WCPSS (@WCPSSTeam) May 21, 2018

Wednesday's special meeting will be streamed live on the district's YouTube channel.

“I’m excited," school board chairwoman Monika Johnson-Hostler said in an interview Monday. "I think it’s a good fit and I’m extremely excited about the decision we’ve made.

"I hope the community will feel that way when they meet the new superintendent.”

Merrill announced in November that he was resigning as Wake's superintendent effective Feb. 1. He had been superintendent since August 2013.

Former Wake County Superintendent Del Burns was brought back to serve as interim superintendent.

The new superintendent will be in charge of a 160,000 student district that is the largest in North Carolina and the 15th largest nationally.