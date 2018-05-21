Local

Images of flash floods in Raleigh spread quickly on social media

By Sarah Nagem And Abbie Bennett

May 21, 2018 09:31 PM

Raleigh

Flash floods closed some roads and left cars in deep water Monday evening in Raleigh.

Portions of Glenwood Avenue were closed as water rose near Crabtree Valley Mall, an area that is prone to flooding.

The westbound lanes of Interstate 440 at Wake Forest Road also flooded, according to Raleigh police.

Waters rose at Millbrook and Leesville roads in northwest Raleigh, according to reports.

Raleigh police said others flooded areas include:

2100 block of Hillock Drive

Farley Drive and Millbrook Road

Falls of Neuse and Spring Forest roads

I-440 westbound and Wake Forest Road

Harps Mill and Haymarket

Harps Mill and Plateau Lane

Six Forks Road and Longstreet Drive

West Millbrook and Six Forks roads

