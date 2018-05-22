Wreck jams I-540 westbound near its change to NC 540; death reported

Traffic jammed on Interstate 540 just south of Interstate 40 on Tuesday morning while the State Highway Patrol investigated an incident that reportedly involved a death.
The N.C. Department of Transportation said some traffic was able to get past the scene on the westbound side of I-540 by moving to the median and the shoulder, but it posted a notice saying the highway was not expected to be completely open before noon.
ABC11 reported that witnesses said they saw a body at the scene, but it was not clear if that person had been hit by a vehicle.
NCDOT said the incident began about 5:40 a.m.
The incident was near where Interstate 540 turns into the N.C. 540 toll road.
Police from Durham and Morrisville were on the scene helping state troopers control traffic.
