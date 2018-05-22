Traffic on Interstate 540 westbound backs up near the Interstate 40 interchange on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, because an incident reportedly involving a death closed travel lanes just south of I-40.
Traffic on Interstate 540 westbound backs up near the Interstate 40 interchange on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, because an incident reportedly involving a death closed travel lanes just south of I-40. N.C. Department of Transportation
Traffic on Interstate 540 westbound backs up near the Interstate 40 interchange on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, because an incident reportedly involving a death closed travel lanes just south of I-40. N.C. Department of Transportation

Local

Wreck jams I-540 westbound near its change to NC 540; death reported

By Ron Gallagher

rgallagher@newsobserver.com

May 22, 2018 07:59 AM

MORRISVILLE

Traffic jammed on Interstate 540 just south of Interstate 40 on Tuesday morning while the State Highway Patrol investigated an incident that reportedly involved a death.

The N.C. Department of Transportation said some traffic was able to get past the scene on the westbound side of I-540 by moving to the median and the shoulder, but it posted a notice saying the highway was not expected to be completely open before noon.

ABC11 reported that witnesses said they saw a body at the scene, but it was not clear if that person had been hit by a vehicle.

NCDOT said the incident began about 5:40 a.m.

The incident was near where Interstate 540 turns into the N.C. 540 toll road.

Police from Durham and Morrisville were on the scene helping state troopers control traffic.

Ron Gallagher 919-829-4572 @RPGKT

  Comments  