The rain left a 16-foot-deep chasm in a Raleigh road on Monday

Heavy rain undermined a road in North Raleigh and caused it to collapse Monday night, and the city isn't sure how long it will take to repair.

Newton Road is closed to through traffic between Six Forks and Falls of Neuse roads. City crews are working to repair the road where it gave way just east of Six Forks.

A creek running under Newton Road swelled after Monday's drenching rain and the force of the water pushed a 72-inch corrugated metal storm pipe out from under the road, said Brandon Miller, a site supervisor for the public utilities department. With the pipe out of place, the water churned away the dirt, causing the road to collapse and wash away, Miller said.





The resulting gully is about 30 feet long, 15 feet wide and 16 feet deep, Miller said.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

A water main also broke and will have to be repaired, but the city says no customers should lose water service.

Residents can still get in and out of the neighborhoods off Newton Road on either side of the collapse, but the city is urging others to avoid the road if possible.

Miller said it's not clear how long it will take to repair the road and get it reopened.

“I’ve got different people telling me different things," he said. "It could take days; it could take months."