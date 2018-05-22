Rabid cat bites two people in Apex

Two people in Apex are undergoing rabies treatments because they were bitten by an infected cat last week, Wake County health officials said Tuesday.
The people were bitten in separate incidents near Olive Chapel Road and New Hill Olive Chapel Road on May 16, the county said.
The cat tested positive for rabies after Wake County Animal Control officers captured it and took it to a state laboratory.
"The residents bitten by the cat have been started on appropriate preventive care," the county said.
The chance of encountering a rabid animal is greater in warmer weather, the health officials said. They urged pet owners to make sure their animals' vaccinations are current
The county warned people not to handle stray animals or wildlife and to call Animal Control at 919-856-6911 instead.
