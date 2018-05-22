Police find suspect hiding in the dryer of Garner home

Police who were called to check on a vacant house in Garner early Tuesday found a 17-year-old boy hiding the dryer.
Garner police arrested two 17-year-olds who were in the house after authorities found a computer, a GPS device and a gun in the vacant house, Lt. Joseph Binns said.
Michael Issac Noyce and Gabriel Javon Brooks were in the house on Scarlet Green Court when police arrived there shortly before 2 a.m., Binns said. One was hiding in the dryer in an upstairs laundry room.
A neighbor had called police after hearing noise coming from the house, where no one lives, and seeing flashlights moving around inside.
Both youths were charged with second-degree burglary and larceny after breaking and entering.
Noyce was also charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession.
Booking records at the Wake County Detention Center showed Noyce lives on Indian Creek Trail in Garner and Brooks has no permanent address.
Binns said officers were working Tuesday to find out where the gun and other items had come from, and the teens could face additional charges.
Wake County records show the house is owned by a lending company from Scottsdale, Ariz.
